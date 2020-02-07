More cruise ships on the Great Lakes spurs environmental unease

Cruise ships with the popular Viking Cruises line are scheduled to dock in Windsor and other Great Lakes ports in 2022.

Good news for tourism, but not some say for the environment.

Daniel Rieger — head of transport policy with the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) a non-governmental organization based in Germany — said the two 200-metre-long expedition ships that will soon travel through the Great Lakes region are causes for environmental concern.

Rieger said it's because of the tonnes of harmful exhaust gas emitted by cruise line and shipping vessels.

"The reason for it is that cruise ships usually run on heavy fuel oil," he said. "The fuel they run on is 100 times dirtier compared to the diesel we use for cars and trucks."

According to Rieger, some of the cruise ships that travel through European ports — ships that can accommodate around 4,000 passengers — are capable of emitting as much carbon dioxide as 85,000 cars.

However, the vessels set to sail the Great lakes will be much smaller in comparison, carrying about 385 passengers each. For Windsor's Port Authority president and CEO, Steve Salmons, that makes all the difference.

Salmons said he's very excited to hear of the Viking vessels making their way through Windsor, adding the environmental impact would be low.

"It's not as if they cruise down the river and dump off their waste — they don't, — those are held and shipped out and treated at various ports as well." said Salmons, adding that vessels are "heavily regulated" on the lakes.

"These ships are particularly modern and they burn very clean fuel," said Salmons. "The environmental impact is minimal from carbon emissions."

Cruising on economic impact

In addition to environmental concerns, Rieger said the tourism benefits often touted by companies like Viking Cruises don't add up either.

Citing economic data gathered from European ports like Venice, Italy, Dubrovnik, Croatia, Hamburg, Germany and Bergen, Norway, Rieger said economists have found that cruise tourists don't actually spend that much when their ships reach port.

"It's usually all-inclusive vacations, so they have paid already," he said. "They don't need accommodation, they don't need lunch of breakfast whatsoever, and therefore they spend really little money in the region."

Even when factoring the revenue generated from contractors and subcontractors responsible for maintaining upkeep, Rieger said the evidence shows that "contracts are not designed for bringing wealth to anybody else than that the cruise industry."

Listen to Daniel Rieger discuss the cruise ship industry with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre:

News that Viking, a large European cruise line, is expanding to the Great Lakes in 2022 is exciting some in Windsor's tourism industry. But what's the environmental cost of these giant vessels? We asked Daniel Rieger, head of transport policy for NABU, a German environmental association that releases an annual report on cruise ship pollution. 7:36

But Salmons doesn't believe that will be the case. He said the Viking ships will be an addition to some of the smaller cruise vessels already operating successfully along the lakes.

"The ships when they come in ... provide lot of opportunity for local businesses in terms of dealing with food and waste and supplies for the ship," he said. "So I think there's a lot of good economic opportunity here."