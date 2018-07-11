Great Lakes rapidly warming, likely to trigger more flooding and extreme weather
Report also predicts more severe algae blooms will increase water treatment costs
The Great Lakes region is warming faster than the rest of the U.S., which likely will bring more flooding and other extreme weather such as heat waves and drought, according to a scientific report.
The warming climate also could mean less overall snowfall even as lake-effect snowstorms get bigger, according to the report released Thursday by a team of researchers from universities primarily from the Midwest.
It also predicts more severe algae blooms in the Great Lakes, which would make it unsafe for swimming and increase the costs of treating the water.
Farming could be hit especially hard, with heavy rains delaying spring planting and dry spells requiring more irrigation during summer.
Beaches, dunes and shorelines will be more vulnerable to erosion.
The Chicago-based Environmental Law & Policy Center commissioned the report.
