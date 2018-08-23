Winemakers toasting wild weather: low yields, higher quality expected

Wet conditions in Windsor have yet to affect crops out in Harrow, giving growers the dry weather needed to produce great-tasting grapes.

It's a far cry from the fears expressed by winemakers earlier this year when extreme cold temperatures blasted southwestern Ontario.

Viewpointe Estate Winery expected a landmark year for grape yields due to the warm weather — that is, until two weeks ago when a hailstorm damaged 50 per cent of crops in one of their fields.

Laura Artale, assistant winemaker at Viewpoint Estate Winery, said she is looking forward toward "a good harvest" in the fall. That doesn't necessarily mean an increase in wine production, but rather an improvement in quality. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"I wanted to cry personally, but I spoke with a winemaker and he said, 'This is farming. You just have to move on and prepare for it and make sure that you can make the best wine possible that you can,'" assistant winemaker Laura Artale said.

A warning on August 8 by Environment Canada, issued at 7:15 p.m., pointed to Belle River, Lakeshore, Tilbury, Stoney Point, Comber and Wheatley as areas that would have been affected.

But the storm didn't last long, as the weather authority ended the warning just one hour later.

It was a tough loss at the time, but growers at Viewpointe remained optimistic. Hot and dry weather as of late is providing the optimal conditions required for high-quality grape production.

"We don't water to swell up with water which is going to add volume. [When a grape is smaller,] it produces more tannin and it gives it better flavour and quality," Artale said.