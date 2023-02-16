Grand Cantina is leaving Ford City. Here's who's moving in

The Grand Cantina is moving on from its space in Windsor's Ford City.

The restaurant opened on Drouillard Road five years ago and helped revitalize a neighbourhood that spent years in an economic downturn. The Grand Cantina was the first restaurant to open in Ford City in 15 years.

Owners John Alvarez and Rosemary Woods said their business has flourished in Ford City and they're moving because they need more space.

"The neighbourhood's been really friendly, really supportive. Seeing the growth within this five years of us being on this block has been amazing," said Alvarez.

A Windsor farmers market favourite is moving into the neighbourhood — Sawyer's Craft Barbecue is taking over the building at 1000 Drouillard Rd., and Woods said she hopes they have as much success in the spot as the Grand Cantina did.

The Grand Cantina opened five years ago in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood. It was the first restaurant to open in the area in 15 years and brought a wave of new businesses to the area. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

"It's been wonderful being here but it's also exciting for us because we know that somebody else is going to have their chance to really create something new and unique here," Woods said.

And according to Shane Potvin, chair of Ford City's Business Improvement Association (BIA), business in the neighbourhood has been booming.

"Ford City grew exponentially during COVID, which is a really strange time for people or neighbourhood to grow."

He said 10 new businesses opened in Ford City during the pandemic.

The neighbourhood is currently part of a revitalization project, in partnership with the Ford City BIA, and Potvin said there are plans to open several new businesses in the area this year.

"This year is pretty big because there's a lot of really big things happening in Ford City. Last year was... a lot of things happening in the background, buildings being purchased, plans being made, leases getting signed. And so I think you're just going to see things change," he said.

Windsor Morning 8:40 Ford City Update Shane Potvin, Chair of the Ford City Business Improvement Association, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about changes in Ford City.

Potvin, who is also the owner of 1000 Drouillard Rd., said the Grand Cantina played a big role in Ford City's comeback.

"When we negotiated for them to move in the space, it just felt like the perfect fit and when they opened, it was a game changer in my opinion," he said.

"They've grown out of the space, which is a really great reason to have to move and it just means it's a really great space for someone to move in as an incubator to do something else."

The Grand Cantina opened five years ago at 1000 Drouillard Rd. in Windsor. Now the restaurant is ready to move on to a new space. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

The building's new restaurant, Sawyer's Craft Barbecue, has four owners, Beth Alexander, Josh Potvin, Richard Bayley and Arleigh Wise. They have had a booth at Windsor's downtown farmers market for the last two years.

"It was kind of like a perfect storm of everything lining up at the right time. We were ready to grow into a brick-and -mortar [restaurant]," Bayley said.

The restaurant will serve "authentic Texas-style" food, and will serve smoked meat, cocktails and will have a patio when the warm weather comes.

"We all grew up around this area and we are just excited to see this area continue to grow and that we get to be a part of it," Wise said.