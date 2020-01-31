Grade 3 student convinces Windsor Catholic elementary school to begin composting

A Windsor Catholic elementary school will begin composting Friday, all thanks to the efforts of a Grade 3 student.

Eight-year-old Olivia Ryan learned about wildfires in Australia just before her classes at St. Angela Catholic Elementary School let out for winter holidays.

Inspired to do something after learning about the damage done to that country's ecosystem, Ryan began brainstorming ideas with her mother — who runs a restaurant in Windsor — about ways she could combat climate change locally.

Through her mother, Ryan learned about GreenerBins, a Windsor-Essex company that provides composting services to area residents.

"My mom told me about GreenerBins, so I made up this idea and she contacted … the company," Ryan said.

Realizing that her school didn't have a composting program of its own, Ryan spent her holiday break working on a presentation that would convince the school to dispose of food waste in a more sustainable way.

Olivia Ryan's composting presentation explained the use of compost bins, outlined how composting would benefit students and argued in favour of taking action against climate change. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

It was Ryan's first time presenting in front of a large group of adults, but she successfully pitched the school's parent council on the program, explaining what compost bins are, outlining how students would benefit and arguing in favour of taking action to combat climate change.

"I was pretty nervous at the start, it took me a minute to get used to it," Ryan said. "And then I just started anyway."

According to Cailin Bosnyak, Ryan's Grade 3 teacher, the presentation wasn't part of a school project.

"She had taken the time during her Christmas break to put this together and she blew us all away," Bosnyak said, adding that Ryan is an "inspiration."

"There was no way we could ignore this proposal. She had all her ducks in a row and we were happy to take the next step with her on this."

Cailin Bosnyak, a Grade 3 teacher at St. Angela Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, says Olivia Ryan's presentation wasn't inspired by a school project. Bosnyak describes Ryan as an "inspiration." (Amy Dodge/CBC)

GreenerBins will provide a large composting bin to the school for $40 per month. Smaller bins will cost $1 per classroom, bringing the total cost of the composting program to about $60 per month, including taxes.

Bosnyak said the school has applied for grants that should cover the costs of the project until June, but parent council will make up the difference if any extra money is needed.

Though the project is still in its infancy, Ryan said she's overjoyed at the chance to make a contribution to both her school and the planet.

"I was relieved that it actually worked," said Ryan. "I was super happy that I made something and I could help the environment by doing it."