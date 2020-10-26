Government announces funding to mitigate flooding in Tecumseh

Windsor-Tecumseh Member of Parliament Irek Kusmierczyk and Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara announced today that the federal government will be contributing just over $10 million to a new flood resiliency project in Tecumseh. The project is focused on reducing the impact and effects of flooding and severe storms on the town.

According to a press release from the government, the $10.7 million is the largest federal government investment in Tecumseh's history. The Town of Tecumseh will still foot the bill for most of the project's cost by contributing $16 million.

The government funding will come from the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund — a $2 billion, 10-year program focused on building community infrastructure.

"On my very first day as MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, I met with Mayor McNamara to discuss key priorities for the Town of Tecumseh. With severe weather events on the rise, funding from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund was outlined as a critical need," said Kusmierczyk, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, in a press release.

"I am proud of the terrific collaboration between our federal government and the Town to deliver this important investment for the residents of Tecumseh. Once complete, the Tecumseh flood resiliency project will protect residences and businesses from the severe effects of flooding."

The project involves decommissioning the existing St. Mark's Pump Station and the construction of a new pump station. It also includes improvements to the PJ Cecile Pump Station and to two storm sewers which will be adjusted to move storm water runoff to the new pump station.

In large part due to their locations, Tecumseh and Windsor are both vulnerable to flooding. The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) have issued a long term flood watch this year for Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie. ERCA says those bodies of water have had water levels rise consistently over the past five years.

"My council colleagues and I have heard from residents that more needs to be done to protect them from flooding and flood mitigation is a vital priority for our Council. This funding will assist in building our town's resiliency and keeping our community and its residents safe," said Mayor McNamara in a press release.