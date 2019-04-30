Windsorites head to Toronto for rally against government cuts

A few hundred Windsorites loaded buses Tuesday morning and hit the highway, bound for Toronto.

They're union representatives, healthcare workers, education workers and their families and they're joining a province-wide rally to fight cuts made by the Progressive Conservative government.

For Cheryl Greenwell, she's upset that Doug Ford didn't identify the cuts in his campaign platform.

"You can't change the rules of the game in the last inning," said Greenwell, holding a hand-made sign. "These are people that are not prepared for these cuts. They will be bankrupt."

Greenwell wouldn't say if she worked in one of the industries directly affected by the cuts — she's worried about the future.

Cathy Greenwell calls what the Ontario government is doing "legal corruption" and says it needs to stop. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

"I'm watching people suffer around me. I'm watching my children inherit this mess," said Greenwell. "We don't want it. This has to end."

The sentiment was echoed by Suzette Clark, wife to a nurse and mother to a paramedic. While Clark's husband isn't in danger of losing his job, her daughter doesn't have the same tenure.

Suzette Clark's husband is a nurse and her daughter is a paramedic. She's worried about their future. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

"We have people depending on jobs in Ontario and this government is eroding the social network of health and education," said Clark. "I think it's really important that everyone in Ontario take a stand."

Clark admitted that one event wouldn't "turn the tide" but she hoped it would send a message.

"Healthcare is critical, it's fundamental," said Clark. "We all need to do something to tell the government that this has to stop."

Bus captain and CUPE Local 630 president Phil Lyons said the event was organized to give people a voice.

CUPE Local 630 president Phil Lyons said the event was organized to give people a voice. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

"[The cuts] just seems to be being done with a knife. They're being done quickly, without much forethought for who it's hurting," said Lyons. "It's really close to our heart."

The hundreds from Windsor will meet thousands from across Ontario around noon Tuesday for a march from Sick Kids Hospital to the rally at Queen's Park.