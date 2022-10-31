The haunting of Amherstburg's Gordon House
The house was built in 1798, and legend has it some former residents still call it home
The Gordon House is the oldest built home in Amherstburg, Ont.
Constructed in 1798, it's been used for many purposes. It was home to a general during the War of 1812. It's also been an infirmary and a trading post.
Now it's used as the home for the Amherstburg tourism office. Manager Anne Rota said the 224-year-old home has a few spooky stories to go with the history.
The Birthing Room
Inside the home on the left rear side of the building is a small room that now holds historic dolls. The original purpose of the room was for births.
"Legend has it that you can hear babies crying," said Rota.
They keep a small black pram in the room as a reminder. Although the sounds of babies crying is not something Rota has heard herself, when the town first took over the house, the spirits inside may have not be happy with the change.
"I was the only one working at the time," she said. "I would come in every morning through the front door and I would hear glass crash upstairs. Every morning."
It would freak her out, because at the time, she worked alone. Rota said it didn't deter her from staying. She said as time went on, other things happened here or there. She came to the conclusion there are ghosts in the home, but that they're friendly. Every time they make a change in the Gordon House, she said, they make sure it's known that they're still around.
Beware the staircase
The route to get up to the offices means you'll have to go up the stairs. Rota said she's heard noises like someone is walking up or down the stairs, but no one is there.
Other times, you may get a little assistance, as some have felt wind rush up their back while making their way to the second floor.
Upstairs bedroom
The upstairs of the Gordon House had a parlour and bedrooms. The space is now offices for Amherstburg tourism workers. One bedroom is large enough to fit two desks.
About six years ago, Rota said they were working to open up the basement of the house into a visitor information centre. The spirits took note.
She said one afternoon after a staff meeting, an office worker came in to see the desk hovering off the floor and come back down. Rota said this worker is a facts-based person who would likely not have believed it if she didn't see it for herself. The worker continued to do their job in that room.
"It seems every time there's a little change or something new, the ghosts react and kind of remind us that they were here first and it's all good," said Rota.
