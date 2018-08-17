Gordie Howe bridge jobs now accepting applications

If you need a job, the consortium working on Gordie Howe International Bridge is hiring.

Workforce WindsorEssex has released a local job guide that outlines employment opportunities in construction, administration, project management and more, on its website.

The organization says there are 151 occupations needed over the 36-year project period, with building and maintaining the bridge.

"Construction phase opportunities have begun," said Corey Shenken, project coordinator and researcher with Workforce WindsorEssex.

Its website is linking to a number of job postings that are currently accepting applications.

Some of the companies in the group have started hiring.

Examples of jobs are as follows:

Design construction manager with AECOM.

Environment monitor with Fluor Canada.

Senior project scheduler with Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

Building North America is the consortium group that will build, maintain and finance the bridge. The companies that are hiring are part of the consortium group.

Corey Shenken says the operation and maintenance jobs have the opportunity to be more long-term than the construction jobs. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Construction of the bridge is estimated to cost $3.8 billion and it is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

According to BNA, this project is expected to create 2,500 jobs. Workforce WindsorEssex used that number to predict that an additional 1,091 spin-off jobs will be created in total, on both sides of the border.

That job count includes professions in retail, accommodation and food service.

While most construction jobs can be expected to only go until 2024, there are more long-term employment opportunities, said Shenken.

"Operation and maintenance phase have the potential to be 30 year jobs, because of the contract that has been signed between BNA and WDBA, which is for 30 years after the completion of construction," he said.