Trudeau to make announcement at Gordie Howe bridge construction kickoff

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Infrastructure and Communities Minister François-Philippe Champagne will make an announcement in Windsor, Ont., about the Gordie Howe International Bridge starting at 9 a.m. ET today.

According to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, it will "mark the next step" in the project, previously announced as the construction kickoff.

On Sept. 28, it was announced the cost to build the bridge will be $3.8 billion. Maintaining it over 30 years will push the price tage to $5.7 billion.

Trudeau will be at the Canadian port of entry for the bridge in his first of several events in the southwestern Ontario city bordering Detroit.

Trudeau, along with Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patricia Hajdu, will also tour the FCA Windsor assembly plant at 1:30 p.m, following a morning roundtable discussion with labour union leaders.

The night before, the prime minister was at a Liberal Party fundraising event.