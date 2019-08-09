Gordie Howe Bridge homes get upgrades in Detroit, Mich.
'It's good for the community,' says homeowner Jose Guzman
A program designed to help Detroit, Mich. residents impacted by Gordie Howe bridge construction has completed its first phase.
The Bridging Neighbourhoods program completed retrofits on the first 39 of roughly 200 homes in Delray, an I-75 neighbourhood. Houses received free upgrades including updated windows and HVAC systems, air filters and insulation.
The program is in place to protect the neighbourhood homes from an increase in truck traffic and noise pollution once the bridge is finished.
One retired iron worker and area resident said he was grateful for the program.
"It's good for the community," said homeowner Jose Guzman. "It's been such a smooth process."
Bridging Neighbourhoods also offers a voluntary home swap program. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said both programs show residents of Delray that the city is there for them. Work on the 200 homes will be completed in three phases, with another 10 homes receiving upgrades by the end of the year.
The $6.5 million fund comes from a $45 million community benefits agreement between Detroit, Michigan, Canada and the neighbourhood.
