Online survey now open for Gordie Howe bridge community benefits

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America want to know which infrastructure initiatives people in Sandwich Towne and the Delray district of Detroit want to see completed in their neighbourhoods.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project includes a Community Benefits Plan. Part of that is a $20-million Neighbourhood Infrastructure Strategy to help mitigate bridge's impact on the neighbourhoods.

The WDBA has created an online survey for residents to provide input on how the money should be spent.

"We want to learn from them to find out what they think is important to them and to the community," said Mark Butler, director of communications for the WDBA.

The timeline for the Gordie Howe International Bridge construction. It's expected to be open to public by end of 2024. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Each side of the border will get $10 million.

Since 2015, WDBA has received 230 ideas from the public for spending the money.

"We've had suggestions regarding parks. We've had suggestions doing some street-scaping," said Butler. "The suggestions have been very significant and wide-ranging."

The survey is intended for people in Sandwich Towne and Delray, according to Butler, but not limited to them.

"We're welcoming everyone in the Windsor-Detroit area and beyond to answer our survey," he said.

WDBA will also spend $12 million dollars in Sandwich Towne and $12 million in Delray on street improvements. And on the bridge, there will be a space for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

Butler expects a decision on how to spend the infrastructure money made by next April.