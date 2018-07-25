Gordie Howe bridge public meeting being held in Windsor tonight

The public can ask questions to the people chosen to build the new Gordie Howe International Bridge tonight.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority will host one of its regular information sessions at Mackenzie Hall.

It's the first one to happen since the winning bidders were selected.

"We hold these every quarter on both sides of the border," said WDBA spokesperson Mark Butler.

"We obviously have now a design of the bridge — it's a cable-stayed design — and this time around, we'll have representatives from Bridging North America, which is the preferred proponent who will be building and operating the bridge, so there's an opportunity for the public to actually meet them."

Butler added that people looking to work on the bridge project will be able to ask about job opportunities.

Butler said the financial terms should be finalized by late September. At that time, the targeted opening date for the bridge will be announced.

The meeting is open to the public at Mackenzie Hall in Windsor from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Presentations will be given at 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.