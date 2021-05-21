'Racially motivated harassment' reported at Gordie Howe bridge job site

An incident of "racially motivated harassment" is being investigated at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Canadian job site, according to a statement from project officials on Friday.

Bridging North America, the private-sector group that is building the bridge, said that it contacted police immediately following a report from workers, and is co-operating fully with the investigation.

The alleged incident occurred Monday May 17 at the Canadian Construction Site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. According to Mark Butler, spokesperson for Bridging North America, the company conducted an internal investigation once the alleged incident was reported with police being called the same day.

Bulter would not give specifics about the incident because it is an active investigation, however he said the company issued the statement to be transparent.

Windsor police would only say that they don't confirm or deny whether investigations are active.

Bridge officials said they are deeply concerned about the incident reported.

"Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America are committed to providing a safe, respectful, inclusive, and diverse workplace," said the joint statement from Michael Hatchell, CEO of Bridging North America, and Bryce Phillips, CEO of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

"Racism, discrimination, harassment or violence are not tolerated in our offices or on our construction sites and we take all reports of such incidents seriously and respond with swift action."