Too early to tell how COVID-19 will affect overall Gordie Howe bridge project

While COVID-19 is having a minimal impact on construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project between Windsor and Delray, MI, officials aren't sure how the pandemic will affect the remaining four years before it's scheduled to open in 2024.

Last month, some subcontractors stopped working because they were uncomfortable being on the construction site. The stoppage marked the only disruption since the pandemic, according to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

"We've had to shift some work around, maybe some work we were expecting to do in two months time we're going to do now, so we don't lose time," said WDBA spokesperson Mark Butler.

"If you're looking at overall delays for the project, it's far too early to talk about that. We don't know the full impact of what the pandemic [will] bring," he said.

Since then, those employees have returned to work. There are also a number of safety measures in place, including personal protective equipment, physical distancing measures, hygiene stations and COVID-19 screening.

No delay in getting materials

Initially, there were concerns about how the supply chain would be affected by the coronavirus. However, Butler said they've been able to get materials for the project without any delay.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a cable-stay bridge and "the largest span in North America," according to the WDBA's interim CEO Andre Juneau. (@GordieHoweBrg/Twitter)

At this point, the bridge is scheduled to be open by 2024. Work has been ongoing throughout the pandemic, as governments on both sides of the border deemed the project essential.

"We have daily tracking to see where we are and we have assurances that we're on target," said Butler.

Could cost go up?

The project's price tag is $3.8 billion, a fixed amount through an agreement with Bridging North America — the private sector partner.

However, if costs rise due to an unforeseen circumstance such as COVID-19, Butler said there is a clause in that deal which would allow them to ask for more money.

"We'll cross that bridge when we come to it," said Butler.