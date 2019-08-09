Design selected for 5 Gordie Howe Bridge pedestrian walkways on Detroit side

The Gordie Howe International Bridge team unveiled on Thursday the aesthetic design for five pedestrian bridges located over Interstate 75 (I-75) in Detroit, Mich.

The pedestrian bridges will be located at Solvay Street, Beard Street, Waterman Street, Junction Street and Lansing Street, and the construction project will be undertaken by Bridging North America.

According to a Thursday media release, the design will feature a curved steel arch and will be constructed of precast concrete. At its highest point, the arch will be 33 feet tall (10 metres), and will have a medium-bronze finish. Railings will be manufactured from metal alloy.

Every bridge will offer a three-metre-wide walkway, will include LED lighting features and will be accessibility-friendly as per Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

"The design of the pedestrian bridges is a result of meaningful consultation with the community and other stakeholders," said Bryce Phillips, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

An artist rendering of a Gordie Howe International Bridge pedestrian walkway. (Gordie Howe International Bridge team)

"The voices of community members have helped shape the project since early planning days and we will continue to engage and consult as the project progresses through construction and into the operations phase."

More than 500 votes were cast during a three-month consultation period. The preferred design received 48 per cent of all votes cast.

Installation of the pedestrian bridges will take place between 2020 and 2024.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to be in service by the end of 2024.