While conversations and decisions were being made about the Gordie Howe International Bridge project at all levels of government, local communities waited to see how they would be impacted by the large infrastructure project.

As part of that project, officials promised community benefits that would directly impact the neighbourhoods of Sandwich Towne in Windsor and Delray in southwest Detroit where the bridge is being developed.

On Wednesday, the Gordie Howe International Bridge team announced which groups will receive funding as part of the build's community benefits package — including $20,000 to Sandwich First Baptist Church toward a museum dedicated to the Underground Railroad.

"The Underground Railroad is very important and the fact that Sandwich will have the first Black Underground Railroad museum in the City of Windsor — it's a tribute. It's a tribute to all people but especially to the African Canadians," said Lana Talbot, cultural director with the church that has been in Sandwich since 1851.

"The Underground Railroad will teach our story, a story that's never been told."

Nine community groups — six in Windsor and three in Detroit — will receive a portion of the $100,000 made available this year.

The investments are part of a five-year annual allowance of $50,000 given to non-profit or charitable organizations that apply for the funding. This year, 50 groups applied from both sides of the border.

The six local groups receiving funding in July are:

$20,000 to the Sandwich First Baptist Church: Sandwich Underground Railroad Freedom Museum

$11,000 to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Windsor Essex Central Council: Helping Hands Friendship Centre

$8,000 to the Friends of the Court: Spreading Our Roots

$4,500 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex: Big Neighbourhood – Sandwich

$4,100 to the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA): Binational Detroit River Cleanup

$2,400 to Les Amis Duff-Bâby: Grand Opening Event - Duff-Bâby Mansion

These organizations were chosen from the 50 applications by a group made up of "stakeholders from the host communities on both sides of the border," according to the bridge project's media release.

"We are so happy that we will be able to continue the story of the Underground Railroad," said Talbot.

Talbot said that in in 1844, there were three people that travelled from Sandwich First Baptist Church to England to ask for a parcel of land from the queen. Black Canadians in Sandwich were given half a hectare of land back then to set up a community. Now, the church will share that story.

"Here we stand today with the same gift ... so we can bridge the gap of humanity," said Talbot.

The Spreading our Roots project is another infrastructure initiative aimed at replacing large stock native trees near Mackenzie Hall.

The four other groups' funding will go towards event and programming intitiatives.

Non-profits and charitable organizations looking for funding next year ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 can apply beginning in November 2020.