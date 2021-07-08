1,000 days of construction: Gordie Howe International Bridge surpasses milestone

It's been more than 1,000 days since construction began on the $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge project but there's plenty of work ahead before the border crossing's anticipated completion in 2024.

The milestone was reached on July 1, according to the organization leading the project.

"Reaching the mark of 1,000 days of construction gives us an opportunity to reflect on where we have been and what we have accomplished but also look ahead," Bryce Phillips, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, said in a media release.

"As I see the tower legs now rising from the ground I think back to standing at that same location at the start of construction and I am filled with the same feelings of inspiration and drive, feelings that are shared by all of us who have the privilege of working on this great project."

According to the authority, significant progress has been made since the project kicked off in 2018. It includes the near-completion of design, utility and earth work, the start of construction on the bridge towers and the Canadian Port of Entry, and the completion of the tower foundations and perimeter access road at the Canadian port. Three demolished road bridges on the Michigan side are being reconstructed.

The project has involved over 3,900 workers, and late last month, the project marked three-million hours without a workplace injury requiring an employee to take time off.

In a media release, the federal Minister of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna called the project a "once-in-a-generation" bridge.

"As one of Canada's most significant infrastructure projects, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is creating thousands of jobs and driving economic activity today and will serve as an important trade corridor for Canada and the U.S. once complete and for generations to come. Congratulations on this important milestone."