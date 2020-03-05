Gordie Howe Bridge team announces $270K community investment in Windsor

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team announced on Thursday $270,000 of funding intended to support community initiatives in Windsor.

Windsor seniors needs not-for-profit Life After Fifty received $20,000 to support a community art project aimed at "targeting youth involvement and reflecting history and culture of the community," according to a Thursday media release.

"This project will embark on a creative journey to connect our region to the potential of the West End — exploring our past, present and future through public art," said Life After Fifty, in a separate Thursday media release.

The City of Windsor also received $250,000 to be used to conduct an environmental assessment for the Ojibway Park — Black Oak Heritage Park Wildlife Eco-Passage. The fund provided to the city is part of a larger $15 million seed funding investment that will be released should the project move forward.

The overall funds are part of the international bridge project's Community Benefits Plan, designed to "advance economic, social or environmental conditions for the local communities," according to the Gordie Howe International Bridge website.

In addition to funds for Windsor initiatives, the Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA) received $83,333 to launch a support program for area businesses and startups. The SDBA is set to receive $250,000 in total over a three-year period for the program.

The Fort-Rouge Gateway Partnership also received $125,000 "for the creation of a sculpture within the new Fort Street Bridge Park."

Additional Community Benefits Plan initiatives will receive funding between 2020 and 2025.

Construction is already underway for the $3.8 billion bridge that will connect Windsor to Michigan, with an estimated opening date set for sometime in 2024.