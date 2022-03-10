Gordie Howe Bridge reviews emergency plans following Ambassador Bridge blockade
The Gordie Howe Bridge project is expected to be completed in 2024
Senior leadership behind the Gordie Howe International Bridge project say they're reviewing emergency response plans after watching protesters shut down the Ambassador Bridge during the February blockade.
All traffic was blocked from accessing the bridge for nearly seven days when protesters used vehicles to block municipal roads that provide access to the international crossing.
Heather Grondin, vice president of external affairs the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA), said that the new bridge will not require any changes to its design or construction.
"We already have a number of security measures and features built into both of our ports of entry," said Grondin.
The WDBA is a Crown corporation responsible for overseeing the construction and operation of the bridge, which is being built through a public-private partnership.
The blockade has led to a review of emergency plans with authorities on both sides of the international crossing.
"We'll be able to take that opportunity of that blockade and apply lessons learned for our own operations phase of the project," Grondin said.
Bridge marks milestone moment
The bridge's legs are now a noticeable part of the Windsor and Detroit skylines, hitting their full height of 140 metres. That's a little more than half the size of the Renaissance Centre in Detroit.
The legs are part of the bridge towers which will hit their full 220 metre height by the end of the year.
Officials believe that that project is still on pace to be completed by the end of 2024.
You can watch the entire community update below.
