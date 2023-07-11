Despite 'challenges,' Gordie Howe bridge officials still hope for end of 2024 opening

Officials with the Gordie Howe bridge say they continue to target a late 2024 opening for the international crossing between Windsor and Detroit.

However, Tara Carson, communications director with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, says given the scope of the project and the long duration of construction, "any number of challenges may be encountered" that could impact the schedule.

"The pandemic is one example of a challenge, and it, among other issues may lead to adjustments in schedule," Carson said in an emailed statement.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic and related safety precautions now at a steady state, we are actively assessing the potential impacts of the pandemic on the project schedule."

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, under construction on June 21, 2023 (TJ Dhir/CBC)

The $5.6-billion dollar bridge between Windsor and Detroit will be the largest cable-stayed bridge in North America.

At the end of 2022, officials said traffic may not flow over the crossing until sometime in 2025, despite its original 2024 completion date.

Now, Jose Luis Mendez, project manager on the Canadian side for Bridging North America (BNA), said crews are sustaining "a big effort" toward mitigating delays and having the public cross the bridge by the end of 2024.

"We're trying to go as close to that date as possible."

Mendez said currently the "main bridge" is complete, as well as the facade of both the Canadian and U.S. ports of entry and a connection with the Interstate 75 in Michigan.

Officials with the bridge project say they're still targeting an end of 2024 opening date. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

"Everything is moving ahead steadily this summer. In the bridge, you can see the progress. We are above 200 metres with the towers," he said.

Mendez said the towers will be finished by the end of the summer.

"In terms of the interchange. We have been putting concrete decks this last weekend. We have other progress with the erection of the concrete girders and the steel girders. And we're working on the siphons and the local roads that were planned to be substantially completed next summer," he said.

Bridge announces $200K towards local community groups

On Tuesday, it was announced the bridge project was providing $200,000 in funding to local community groups in Windsor and Detroit.

This is the fourth year the project is directing money toward its community organization investment initiative, totalling $500,000 invested across 40 groups, according to Heather Grondin, vice president corporate affairs and external relations at the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

Heather Grondin is the vice president of corporate affairs and external relations at the Windsor-Detroir Bridge Authority. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

The initiative offers up to $25,000 to organizations in Sandwich/west Windsor and Delray/southwest Detroit; seven groups from each side.

This year's Canadian recipients included Journey Home Hospice, Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County, Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

Hana Irving is director of philanthropic programs with the Saint Elizabeth Foundation, which oversees the Journey Home Hospice in Windsor.

will support fourteen organizations in Windsor and Detroit: <a href="https://t.co/k1j4pvhKmn">https://t.co/k1j4pvhKmn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommunityBenefits?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommunityBenefits</a> <a href="https://t.co/mHqMHqbdMM">pic.twitter.com/mHqMHqbdMM</a> —@GordieHoweBrg

Irving said the funding from the Gordie Howe bridge — which according to a press release will be used for quality of life — is particularly helpful for the home because they don't get funding from the provincial government.

"We rely on organizations like their to provide funding for our patients and ensure we can provide service to people when they're most in need," she said.

Journey Home Hospice is a palliative care facility on Sandwich Street, focused on caring for people who are homeless.