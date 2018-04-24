Goose poop clean-up staff approved for Windsor trails

The City of Windsor's goose poop cleaning machine is finally getting an operator.

During Monday's marathon budget deliberation meeting, $83,211 was approved in operating expenses, which includes hiring one full-time staff member for the machine.

"I think it's really important from the community perspective," explained Jan Wilson, Windsor's corporate leader for parks, recreation, culture and facilities.

"The community was contacting us and their councillors and our 311 system expressing concern about the prevalence of goose dropping on our trails."

Back in April 2018, Windsor council approved a $75,000 purchase of a sidewalk cleaner, intended to be used for maintaining park trails and cleaning up goose droppings.

Wilson describes it as a sweeper with a washing attachment. That equipment was received in July 2018.

However, no personnel funding was approved at the time, which meant no one was assigned to operate the machine.

For the last year, city parks and recreation maintenance staff have cleaned goose droppings off the trails in response to complaints, but this pulled them away from their regular duties.

"Part of it was, we were first experimenting with what type of equipment would work best, so it was best to really finalize which piece of equipment we were going to use and then you know what kind of operator you need for it," said Wilson.

She said the department tried a number of different types of equipment before settling on the one being used now.

This position would be a new hire, and in addition to dealing with goose droppings, they would have other duties as well.

"Our parks get sometimes a bit messy for a variety of reasons," said Wilson.

"And this is one reason that we hope to get a handle on and address as quickly as we can."