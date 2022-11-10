New documentary about Goodfellows shows how tough it is to raise money during a pandemic

The documentary, made by Sasha Appler, aims to show the challenges The Goodfellows faced fundraising during the pandemic.

A new documentary film shows the challenges the Windsor Goodfellows Club went through trying to raise money for the community during COVID-19.

Sasha Appler self-produced a film called Good People that shows the way the organization had to adjust its fundraising methods during the pandemic to keep their programs afloat. Appler says he had the idea after he found out the Goodfellows needed to find a way to socially distance and hand out their newspapers touch-free during their annual charity paper drive.

"If they didn't have their paper drive, I thought, 'Well, thousands of people are going to be without,'" Appler said.

"I thought ,'This is a positive story. These are good people trying to do good things right here in our community and maybe there's a story there.'"

Around since 1910, the Windsor Goodfellow raise money for charities across Windsor-Essex. The group is best known for its annual holiday newspaper sales campaign. It's supported food banks, given to school breakfast programs and supplied children with shoes and boots, its website says.

"I was desperate to find some sort of happiness, some hope," Appler said of the story. "It was an unsure time and my work totally dropped in the film community."

"I learned so much about them and I thought I'm just going to dive in and just do the story, follow them and see if they can raise the money they need for all the programs they offer."

"It's 40,000 plus people every year that are fed by the Windsor Goodfellows. That's an insane number to me."

Brenda Noiles, the administrator for Goodfellows, has seen the film. She says it's interesting to see how the group progressed through the pandemic but also the history of the organization.

Brenda Noiles says that it was interesting to see how they progressed throughout the course of the pandemic. (Mike Evans/CBC)

"[It] was really heartwarming to know that we've been here for 112 years … to see how we've grown through that," she said.

The film is premiering at Lakeshore Cinemas on Nov. 21, which is the same week as the paper drive. People can pay what they want or bring a canned good.

It is also available to rent online for $1.37 at any time of the year.

All the proceeds go to the Goodfellows.