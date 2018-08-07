Good Samaritan stabbed after intervening in threatening situation, say police

A 22-year-old Good Samaritan was stabbed in downtown Windsor after checking up on two male suspects who were allegedly following another man, according to police.

The incident happened near Ouellette Avenue and Park Street early Monday around 1:15 a.m.

The victim approached all three men — the two suspects and the individual being followed — to see if everything was okay.

One of the suspects allegedly proceeded to pull out a knife and stab the victim. The suspects fled the scene and were last seen running southbound on Ouellette Avenue.

"Officers are speaking to [the man who was being followed]. He's obviously someone we're interested in talking to. But that's part of the investigation," said Const. Andy Drouillard, who could not say if the victim or the man who was being followed knew the two suspects.

Police found the victim being treated by paramedics for a stab wound. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are both described as males in their early 20s with olive skin and medium builds.

One appeared to be five-foot-six and wore a grey and white jump suit. The other appeared to be one inch taller and wore shorts and a sweater.