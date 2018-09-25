Stolen golf carts still 'at large,' may be used as personal vehicles by kids

When staff showed up to Roseland Golf and Curling Club on Sept. 17, they found four golf carts in the middle of a pond and three missing.

One week later, those missing carts are still "at large," said general manager Phil Roberts.

Roberts said he's heard people have seen some golf carts on the streets around south Windsor, with "young kids driving them as their personal vehicles."

Even though some of them remained on the property, Roberts said it'll be hard to recover the ones in the pond fully because they are gasoline vehicles.

Each one cost roughly $6,500.

He's hoping people can keep an eye out for the carts on the streets.

Windsor police say they are investigating the theft and it's believed the carts went missing sometime between the evening of Sept. 16 to the early morning of Sept. 17.