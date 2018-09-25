Stolen golf carts still 'at large,' may be used as personal vehicles by kids
The general manager of Roseland Golf and Curling Club says they lost seven carts
When staff showed up to Roseland Golf and Curling Club on Sept. 17, they found four golf carts in the middle of a pond and three missing.
One week later, those missing carts are still "at large," said general manager Phil Roberts.
Roberts said he's heard people have seen some golf carts on the streets around south Windsor, with "young kids driving them as their personal vehicles."
Even though some of them remained on the property, Roberts said it'll be hard to recover the ones in the pond fully because they are gasoline vehicles.
Each one cost roughly $6,500.
He's hoping people can keep an eye out for the carts on the streets.
Windsor police say they are investigating the theft and it's believed the carts went missing sometime between the evening of Sept. 16 to the early morning of Sept. 17.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.