'No more loyalty,' GM Oshawa workers describe feeling betrayed at Windsor rally

At a rally in Windsor on Friday, workers painted a picture of low morale in the General Motors (GM) Oshawa plant and describe a feeling of betrayal.

The event was one of the latest moves by Unifor to show GM its disappointment and anger about the decision to close .

Dave Greenwood has been working with GM for 30 years. He said people are "crying in the plant" and he's no longer proud to be a GM worker.

"They're frustrated. We've been loyal GM customers, loyal GM employees and there's just no loyalty back. It's shame, shame on General Motors," said Greenwood.

"Everybody is there supporting one another but at the end of the day, it's fear, anxiety, panic, uncertainty."

GM Oshawa electrician Doug Lyon believes the plant closures aren't going to stop with the Oshawa plant.

Dave Greenwood is a 30-year veteran GM worker in Oshawa. (CBC News)

"The only way to beat these corporate greedy people is to show solidarity and stick together," said Lyon, who questions why GM is closing a plant that produces the highest quality product.

Greenwood said the workers have done everything asked of them, including putting a new truck in six months and meeting a quality matrix.

"I'm really upset with the company I work for right now," said Greenwood.

Doug Lyon is an electrician at GM Oshawa. (CBC News)

Anto Bozic refutes the claims GM is making about training opportunities for people who will lose their jobs.

He said workers who signed up for a similar program before found out they weren't eligible because they had a university degree.

"It's a crock," said Bozic.

Lyon thinks what GM has said about there being thousands of jobs in the Durham region that workers can transition to are "outright lies."

Cassie Lovelock, GM Oshawa production worker, says she doesn't know what she should do. (CBCNews)

And Cassie Lovelock, who was excited to attend the rally, she doesn't know what she should do moving forward.

The one thing she's sure about is that after being a loyal GM customer her entire life, there will be "no more loyalty" from her.

"You can bet your ass I'm not buying a GM vehicle ever again," said Lovelock.