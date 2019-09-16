Windsor parts plants might be affected by GM strike across the border

Three Windsor-Essex auto parts plants might feel a pinch if the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors in the U.S. continues for too long.

"Our feeder plants, a number of our facilities, will be affected by this strike across the border," said Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195.

There are 49,000 UAW workers on strike in the U.S., but GM Canada isn't sure how soon Canadian plants might be affected.

Nabbout said Lakeside Plastics is one of the manufacturers who ship across the border, using a "just-in-time" delivery, moving hundreds of parts across the border daily. About 120 employees work at the Maidstone Lakeside Plastics plant.

"I'm sure we'll see the affect on our faciltiies," said Nabbout, adding that no immediate impact has been felt so far.

Kirk St. Pierre, skilled trades Unifor representative at Lakeside Plastics, said they're worried about how long it will be before they're affected.

"Right now it's status quo," said St. Pierre. "If it goes for very long ... the company will have to make adjustments."

St. Pierre said even if production has to shut down, they're prepared to get back on the line as soon as possible.

"We'll keep doing the work, pushing the product out the door, until they tell us to stop," said St. Pierre. "We'll ride it out. We've done it before."

Emrick Plastics and Gates Rubber Co-Windsor Operation may also be affected by the strike.