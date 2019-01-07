GM response for Oshawa plant's future expected today

General Motors is expected to respond today on whether or not it will work with Unifor to keep the Oshawa plant open.

GM's decision — which would also see production shifted to Mexico — has been contested by the union.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias met with GM Dec. 20 to discuss the company's Oshawa plant closure.

A Unifor petition to save the Oshawa plant has more than 31,000 signatures.

The petition says GM is betraying taxpayers and "putting Canadians out of work," reminding General Motors that "loyalty is a two-way street."

What GM says today will set the tone for a rally planned for Jan. 11 at Windsor's riverfront.

"GM's decision to leave Oshawa without product while ramping up manufacturing in Mexico is a slap in the face to all Canadians," said Jerry Dias, Unifor national president in the rally announcement.

Unifor is looking for both the provincial and federal governments to step into the conversation.

On Jan. 11th while <a href="https://twitter.com/GM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GM</a> updates investors on its plans to shut down Oshawa while expanding in Mexico workers from across Ontario will rally to send the message - <a href="https://twitter.com/GM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GM</a> if you sell here build here! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaveOshawaGM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaveOshawaGM</a> <a href="https://t.co/BUaIgZIy8w">https://t.co/BUaIgZIy8w</a> —@JerryPDias

The rally on Friday is expected to be larger than one held Dec. 19.