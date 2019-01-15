GM bringing high-tech expansion to southwestern Ontario, premier Ford says

The closure of the General Motors plant in Oshawa may signal the end of company's expansion in Ontario — but according to premier Doug Ford, that's not the case.

In fact, he says the opposite is true.

"What I got out of General Motors is they're going to be growing here in Ontario, which is important," the premier said after a one-hour meeting in Detroit, Mich. outside GM headquarters.

“It was a long, good discussion,” says Ontario Premier Doug Ford about his meeting with <a href="https://twitter.com/GM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GM</a> this morning. <br><br>He was in the meeting for about an hour. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NAIAS19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NAIAS19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Detroit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Detroit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GM</a> <a href="https://t.co/I1b9MFigku">pic.twitter.com/I1b9MFigku</a> —@AngelicaHaggert

Ford said he met with "two presidents from General Motors" and added he had a "long, good" discussion with them. He said the company's presence in southwestern Ontario will be growing "in other sectors," like high-tech manufacturing in Markham.

"Also in Oshawa, the CAMI plant, they're not going anywhere and neither is St. Catharines," Ford told CBC News immediately following the meeting.

About two hours later, the premier's office released an official statement regarding the meeting, clarifying Ford spoke with GM president Mark Reuss and other company executives.

"In Detroit, I have been pleased to share some of the measures that our government has already taken to make Ontario open for business – including scrapping the job-killing cap-and-trade carbon tax, cutting burdensome red tape, and lowering hydro rates," the statement reads.

"I have also listened to industry leaders to learn more about how we can support auto-manufacturing jobs in Ontario."

On Nov. 26, the automotive giant confirmed it would close its plant in Oshawa at the end of 2019 as part of a global restructuring plan. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Since the closure of GM's Oshawa plant was confirmed, Ford has been criticized by Unifor National President Jerry Dias for saying there's nothing the province can do to get General Motors to stay.

Prior to the meeting on the CBC's Windsor Morning, Ontario's economic development minister Todd Smith said the provinicial government is working to ensure General Motors invests in Ontario similarly to how the province invested in the company "over the last number of years."

He said one goal of Tuesday's meeting with GM's "global leadership" was to ensure the company was aware there is a recent change in Ontario's government — "one that is pro-business."