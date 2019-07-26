GLIER gets $9.1M for environmental DNA project

The Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research has been awarded funding by Genome Canada as part of a multi-million dollar investment across the country.

The University of Windsor team will receive $9 million for their environmental DNA project which they hope will improve the sustainability of freshwater fisheries and fish culture.

"One of the primary aims of the project is to continue to innovate in the environmental DNA space," said GLIER's Mike McKay. "Environmental DNA is a relatively new approach where we can detect the presence of organisms by the traces they leave behind."

The project will develop a toolkit to provide quantitative assessments of the health of fish and stressors they face.

"If we take a water sample we can actually detect the presence of different species," said McKay. "This is really important for species at risk, those fish and organisms who are off-and-on endangered lists."

Mike McKay is the executive director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research. (University of Windsor)

Money will get 'spread out' to multiple institutions

According to GLIER's Trevor Pitcher, the funding is the first time Windsor has been able to compete on a national level.

"It's going to be a huge advance on our understanding of how we can use environmental DNA to improve fisheries and aquaculture in Canada," said Pitcher.

The funding will be used to develop the technology in the lab and then field test the designed technology.

Trevor Pitcher of the LaSalle Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre holds up a juvenile lake sturgeon. He says the species has become limited in the 'last couple years' due to overfishing and habitat alteration. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

According to GLIER, while it may sound like a lot of money, it has to spread itself pretty far.

"It sounds like a lot of money ... it is a lot of money — but this is a multi-institution multidisciplinary project that we're undertaking," said McKay.

The three project leads span Canada — one in the Great Lakes region, one in Ottawa and one in Manitoba — plus there are about 15 investigators from seven universities across the country.

"The money will get spread out."

Pitcher said even the average person would notice an improvement if the research project is successful.

"This is going to improve a lot of the fisheries, the recreational industry," said Pitcher. "People that enjoy catching salmon are really going to benefit because this tool will improve our understanding of the distribution of these fish in different lakes."