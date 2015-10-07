Windsor police investigating restaurant fire as arson

Windsor police is investigating the Glengarry Avenue restaurant fire as arson.

Officers were called to the area of Glengarry Avenue and Wyandotte Street E. on Saturday at around 5:30 a.m. to respond to a working fire.

Police say Monday the fire had "multiple points of origin."

The building that caught fire had both commercial and residential uses. The fire was in the restaurant portion of the building, according ot Windsor fire.

No injures were reported as a result of the fire, but three residents were displaced.

The damage to the building is estimated at $50,000 to the apartments and $550,000 to the restaurant.