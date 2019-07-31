'It's a safe place for people to come': Glengarry Lighthouse brings community together
The Lighthouse has high school classes, a women's group and even guitar lessons
Sprinklers, face paint and a barbecue were the highlights of a community day at the Glengarry Lighthouse — but those attending the event recognized the organization does a lot more than just provide a day of fun.
"The goal of the Lighthouse is to make Glengarry a good place to grow up and a good place to grow old," said Rev. Kim Metelka, who manages the adminstrative side of the Lighthouse. "It's building this community right now here in Glengarry."
On a weekly basis, the Lighthouse — which started as a drop in centre handing out cookies and coffee — has high school education classes, a women's group, sport activities for children and even guitar lessons.
"It's a safe place for people to come," said Metelka. "Not all of them have family or friends in the area so this becomes their family and friends. It's really a great community."
The Lighthouse is run primarily by volunteers, many of whom live in the neighbourhood.
Tony Michos is a member of the leadership team at the Lighthouse — he's seen how the Lighthouse has grown over the last few years.
"These people are involved in something more than themselves," said Michos. "There's a lot of fear in this neighbourhood. We try to connect the tenants to become a community."
Karim Kawloch came to Canada eight years ago from Morocco, but just moved to the Glengarry neighbourhood.
"There is always positive energy, that's what I appreciate," said Kawloch about his new neighbourhood. "Especially the children are very happy. They're the future so we're in a good direction I think."
Metelka said the Ligthhouse team will keep providing a "home" for anyone who needs it.
"I think we're making a large difference."
With files from Windsor Morning
