Southwestern Ontario Gleaners pack half a million meals for Ukrainians

Support for Ukrainians is on its way from southwestern Ontario.

The Leamington-based Southwestern Ontario Gleaners have partnered with a Chatham-Kent organization with a long-standing presence in Ukraine, Loads of Love, to pack a shipping container with dried vegetable soup mix.

Volunteers filled 14 skids over two weeks, representing half a million servings.

Joel Epp, general manager of the Southwestern Ontario Gleaners, said the ongoing war in Ukraine has a personal connection for many of the organization's members, who either descend from the region, have ties there or have fled conflict themselves.

"Most of us are immigrants, obviously, and it kind of hits home for sure," he said.

Penny Stull, container co-ordinator for Loads of Love, said that a 12-metre container should arrive in Warsaw, Poland, around April 30, and then the supplies will be unloaded and sent to Ukraine.

In addition to the soup mix and a skid of apple snacks, there were other supplies on board, she explained.

"We also had hospital beds, medical supplies, blankets, hygiene kits, first aid kits, wheelchairs, strollers. So, that was a really specific load because that was their highest priority needs."

It's on its way with another container, with 36 skids of soup and veggies — equivalent to one million servings — courtesy of the Ontario Christian Gleaners in Cambridge, Ont.

Loads of Love, a faith-based charitable organization, operates a thrift store and supports those in need locally. It also supports communities abroad through shipping containers of goods where they're needed.

Two of its members, president Kevin Broadwood and overseas director Ed Dickson, are currently in Ukraine. Dickson's missionary work in the country goes back 25 years.

"[Loads of Love] actually started because of Ukraine. We do serve lots of countries around the world, but Ukraine has been one since the very beginning," Stull said.

Stull said hearing about what is happening in Ukraine leaves you with a feeling of helplessness, because there's nothing you can do except provide support.

"So with our organization ... I'm just so thrilled that we can just say, [these are] the needs' and they're met like so quickly and we're able to get that over to them. The community support has been just tremendous, both financially and people bringing in things for us."

Stull said that 100 per cent of the donations to Loads of Love go to Ukraine, and donors can know that their money is going where needed since the group's members have operated in the country for more than two decades.

"We don't really need clothes and things like that. We need medical and food, so with their donations we're able to purchase what they need," she said.