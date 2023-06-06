Girl sexually assaulted at Windsor park, police say

A girl was sexually assaulted Saturday night at Windsor's Optimist Memorial Park on Ypres Avenue, according to Windsor police.

Officers responded to a call involving a youth around 10 p.m., police say.

It's alleged the girl was approached by an unidentified man on a bike who, after a brief conversation, sexually assaulted her and stole several of her possessions.

Authorities say the suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, medium height, medium build, with a slender face, cleft chin, short hair, hairy legs and muscular calves.

At the time of the incident, police say he was wearing an off-coloured white, white t-shirt, beige shorts and black shoes.

The Windsor police major crimes unit is asking anyone who lives or was in the area of Optimist Memorial Park, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., to check their surveillance or dashcam footage.