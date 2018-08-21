2 cats die in downtown apartment fire, $150K in damages

Two cats are dead following an apartment fire on Giles Boulevard W. near Church Street Monday afternoon.

Windsor fire responded to the first floor of a four-storey apartment and evacuated the building. There were no injuries reported.

After the fire was out, crews removed smoke from hallways, said Windsor fire.

The damage to the building is estimated at $75,000 to the first-floor unit where the fire broke out and $75,000 for the rest of the building due to smoke and water damage.

An investigator was on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Windsor fire is still investigating as of Tuesday morning.

