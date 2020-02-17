Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert back to work after stroke

Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert is slowly returning to work, eight months after suffering a stroke.

The 58-year-old entrepreneur, who also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, returned to his Detroit office early this year.

In an interview with Crain's Detroit Business, he said he spends one or two days a week in his office, using a wheelchair and accompanied by a service dog.

His biggest priority is overseeing construction of a new skyscraper in Detroit.

He also spends three or four hours a day receiving physical and occupational therapy.

Gilbert suffered the stroke during a party on May 25.

While best-known as the Cavs' sometimes outspoken owner, Gilbert is connected to numerous business ventures that that have propelled urban recoveries in Detroit and Cleveland.

Under his ownership, the Cavs have gone to five NBA Finals and won the championship in 2016, the first major sports title for any Cleveland franchise since 1964.

Gilbert famously wrote a scathing letter to Cavs fans after superstar LeBron James left as a free agent in 2010. But the two men patched up their differences, which led to James re-signing with his home state team in 2014.

Beyond his business ties, Gilbert has been deeply involved in raising millions to fight neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic nerve disorder that afflicted his 23-year-old son, Nick. The younger Gilbert had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor.

Gilbert and wife Jennifer have five children.