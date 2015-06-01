LaSalle is one step closer to naming its renewed waterfront

To hear LaSalle councillors and an audience full of people tell it, Gil Maure Way and the Gil Maure Festival Lawn have a nice ring to them — especially when it comes to the town's still-to-be-named waterfront.

At a meeting Tuesday, town council unanimously approved two motions — to the delight of everyone in the chambers.

"This has been a difficult time for our family," Shelley Maure said after the decision to name a street and the festival lawn after her grandfather.

"I don't want to get emotional, but thank you."

After hearing from Shelley and Susan Maure, councillors bantered about several ideas, many of which were part of the Naming of the Waterfront consultation results, prepared by director of strategy and engagement, Dawn Hadre.

Coun. Jeff Renaud made the second, and most emotional, motion of the evening.

Windsor Morning 10:28 Family name properties Rolly Maure, grandson of Gil Maure, speaks with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about changing the name of Gil Maure Park in LaSalle.

"That Gil Maure Way and the Gil Maure Festival Lawn be the names used in those areas and that those names shall be untouched," Renaud said.

Before the council could even raise their hands unanimously to pass the motion, the Maure family showed its gratitude.

"On behalf of the family, that's very, very generous," Susan Maure said. "We are very thankful that the council has seen how important this is and has left history where history should be. Thank you very much."

In July, there was a plan to change the name of Gil Maure Park, which didn't sit well with the family. Maure owned the land where the park now sits.

"It is not right to delete an individual's name from the history of the town of LaSalle and his legacy," Shelley Maure said in her presentation to council. "The original Gil Maure Park is the heart and soul of the new existing waterfront park and has been for some 30 years. It is an established park that has many memories attached to it for many families."

Everyone on council agreed that Gil Maure's name should be somewhere prominent.

Coun. Sue Desjarlais said she liked the idea of a road named after Gil Maure. Both Susan and Shelley Maure, with family sitting behind them, liked that idea, as well as naming the festival lawn after their relative.

"We like it because we're being told that's where the Strawberry Fest is going to be in the future," Shelley Maure said. "The car show is going to be and that is what everybody knows Gil Maure Park for, the Strawberry Fest and the car show."

Name of the waterfront on hold

After more discussion and a Google search, Deputy Mayor Michael Akpata wanted to put a hold on the naming of the waterfront area, even though LaSalle Landing seemed to be the most popular among everyone on council.

"I Googled it,and there's a LaSalle in Ohio, a LaSalle in Michigan and a LaSalle in Colorado," Akpata said.

"I don't want to slow this down. If we can ask the admin to double check … I like the street. It's forever. I like the lawn. It's forever. I want us to check these LaSalle names first. So we are unique to our place."

Council approved that motion, the first of the two, unanimously.