Windsorite 'baffled' after gift card turns out to be fake

A gift card purchased as a Christmas present turned out to be fraudulent — despite looking like all the other gift cards on the rack.

Retired Windsorite Carol Read bought her husband a giftcard to The Keg for Christmas in early December. When it came time to use the card, the manager came out to their table to let them know it was a fake.

"This was supposed to be a Christmas gift to me and it turned out to be a bag of crap," said Robert Read.

Carol said the manager told them the card even felt different than legitimate cards — it was laminated.

Another clue to fraud? The URL on the back of the card misspelled "steak" as "stake."

A URL for The Keg steakhouse is misspelled on the fake gift card. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Carol said the fake card was sealed in what looked like the original packaging and the clerk at the FreshCo where she purchased it had to tear it open to activate the barcode on the back.

"I'm baffled," said Carol.

Carol said she tried to take the card back to FreshCo but they wouldn't accept the return. The receipt specifically says there are no returns on gift cards.

A spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau said stores can't reimburse customers because they don't know if the card has been used or not. The BBB says there are scams where fraudsters tamper with gift cards in the stores and are able to divert the cash to themselves when the cards are activated but they aren't sure how this scam worked.

"The BBB has a scam tracker on its website," said Monica Braz, marketing and communications manager for the Better Business Bureau in Western Ontario.

"We encourage people to go online, fill in what they think is either a scam in their area or that they actually have been involved in and then others can log on to BBB.org, and look at scam tracker, look at their particular area and see some of the activities that are going on."

Braz also recommended stores put gift cards behind the counter to prevent tampering.

"I want my hundred bucks back," said Carol. "I just feel like I was ripped off."

CBC News reached out to FreshCo, gift card distributer Blackhawk Network and The Keg. They said they are looking into the issue but haven't provided formal statements.

Carol filed a police report and The Keg treated the Reads to dinner for their troubles.