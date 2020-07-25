Harrow, Ont. man who found giant slug last year shocked to find slug babies

A Harrow, Ont. man who found a giant, 20-centimetre-long slug in his garden says he's surprised — and a little freaked out — after finding out the slug has given birth to more than 30 slug babies.

Back in Aug. 2019, PJ Bernauer discovered the giant, leopard slug while he was watering his garden. Officially known as Limax maximus, they typically measure up to 15 centimetres but can get as large as 20 centimetres.

But recently, he noticed some new, slimy visitors had arrived in his garden.

"I went outside to hook up my pool pump at night — around the same time as last year, and I stepped on another [slug]," said Bernauer, adding he's picked up between 25 and 30 of them, but there could be many more in his garden.

"There's two or three outside on my deck. And then I opened up underneath my deck, and I'm like, Oh my god, they're everywhere."

The area underneath his deck was full of slug babies. Take a look at this photo:

(PJ Bernauer)

Bernauer uploaded this video on his YouTube page with the caption: "Found a slug last year, must of had some babies."