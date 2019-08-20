Giant slug found in Harrow 'no risk' says ministry of agriculture

A giant slug found in Harrow, Ont. is of "no risk," according to the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA).

The slug, found by PJ Bernauer while he was watering his garden, is a leopard slug, officially known as Limax maximus. They typically measure up to 15 centimetres, but can get as large as 20 centimetres.

According to OMAFRA the leopard slug isn't an issue, but isn't that common in Ontario, though sightings are up this year.

Its original home is Europe, but was inadvertently transported to Ontario (and Canada as a whole) as part of food transportation.

Bernaeur said he'd never seen anything like the giant slug, but his son Hudson was the bravest in the family when it came to holding the slimy creature.

