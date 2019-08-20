Giant slug found in Harrow 'no risk' says ministry of agriculture
Sightings of the leopard slug are up this year, says the ministry
A giant slug found in Harrow, Ont. is of "no risk," according to the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA).
The slug, found by PJ Bernauer while he was watering his garden, is a leopard slug, officially known as Limax maximus. They typically measure up to 15 centimetres, but can get as large as 20 centimetres.
According to OMAFRA the leopard slug isn't an issue, but isn't that common in Ontario, though sightings are up this year.
Its original home is Europe, but was inadvertently transported to Ontario (and Canada as a whole) as part of food transportation.
Bernaeur said he'd never seen anything like the giant slug, but his son Hudson was the bravest in the family when it came to holding the slimy creature.
What's the weirdest bug-like thing you've ever come across? Have you ever seen a slug this large?
Share your photos with us on Facebook, Twitter or via email at windsor@cbc.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.