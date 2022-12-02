The Great Canadian Flag 'shrinks' for the winter. Here's why

The Great Canadian Flag that flies at Windsor's riverfront has been put away for the winter.

The flag, which weighs approximately 45 kilograms and is 18.24 metres wide and 9.12 metres tall, is stored every winter to protect it from the elements.

The Great Canadian Flag was dedicated on May 20, 2017, to celebrate Windsor's 125th year as a city and Canada's 150th year as a country.

The giant flag requires a three-person crew and a lift truck to raise and lower it during heavy winds.

In a press release, the city said a smaller flag will fly as a replacement until the weather improves in the spring.

The city anticipates that the smaller replacement flag will go up near the end of the month, as crews will be doing maintenance on the inside of the pole for the next few weeks.

