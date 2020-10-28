Ministry of Labour investigating after garbage truck worker falls

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development is investigating after a waste management worker fell out of a vehicle Wednesday morning in Windsor.

According to an industrial accident call to police, the incident appears to have taken place at the intersection of Walker Road and Seymour Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Windsor Police closed the area to traffic before opening it up several hours later.

Walker road southbound lanes at Seymour will be closed temporarily, please avoid the area <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ygqtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ygqtraffic</a> -04861 —@WindsorPolice

The Ministry confirmed that it was investigating, but provided few other details.

"On October 28, 2020, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development was notified of an incident at GFL Environmental Inc. in Windsor. It was reported a worker fell out a vehicle while it was moving. A ministry inspector was assigned to investigate. The investigation is ongoing," said a Ministry spokesperson in an email.