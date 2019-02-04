Legendary coach and teacher Gerry Brumpton has died

Legendary W.D. Lowe High School basketball coach Gerry Brumpton has died.

Brumpton coached basketball for the former high school in Windsor's core from 1964 to 1998, where his teams brought home numerous championships, both at the city level and the provincial level.

Several of the students he coached went on to have professional careers as doctors, lawyers and judges in Windsor and some went on to college level basketball in the U.S. and professional careers.

Mike Brkovich played for Brumpton's team from 1975 to 1977 and then with the Michigan State University basketball team in 1978 and 1979 with Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

A mural at the Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame includes a picture of Gerry Brumpton. Brumpton died last Friday at age 80. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

Brkovich remembers Brumpton as not only a winning coach but one who spent countless hours mentoring the young men and women he coached, keeping the gym at Lowe open into the night so the youth could have a place to play.

"He was always there for you," said Brkovich, now owner of Walkerville Brewery. "Coach Brumpton was tough but very fair, but also eager to put his arm around you when he knew you were having a bad day."

Mike Brkovich was a member of the W. D. Lowe basketball team from 1975 to 1977 when Gerry Brumpton coached it. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

Brkovich said Brumpton didn't take summers off, opting to hold summer basketball camps instead, and spending time with kids who weren't necessarily the best athletes.

"He spent an enormous amount of time with kids that were from the core, whether they were immigrants or kids that were just having a difficult time," said Brkovich.

After retirement, Brumpton was inducted into the Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame and continued coaching a number of teams for University of Windsor and St. Clair College. He was also an assistant coach for the Windsor Express.

Gerry Brumpton taught at W. D. Lowe secondary school for 34 years. (Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame)

His work with the community didn't end either. He contributed time to the sports hall of fame, helping to create the mural at the WFCU Centre.

"The greatest gift Gerry had I think was the caring for his players as an advocate for youth sport and getting kids off the street and playing a sport," said Chuck Smith, co-chair of the sports hall of fame.

Visitation for Brumpton will be at the Windsor Chapel Funeral Home on Tecumseh Road East from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.