Police identify person of interest on one-year anniversary of alleged homicide

Windsor police say they have identified a person of interest in the alleged homicide of a 63-year-old woman which happened exactly one year ago.

Gerardine Butterfield, who lived alone in an apartment on Wellington Avenue, was found dead May 25, 2019 around 7:30 p.m. Police say they believe she was killed "several days prior to being located."

According to a statement by Windsor police, Butterfield only allowed "very few immediate family members" to visit her and it would be very unusual for anyone else to enter her apartment.

"Any persons seen with Gerardine, attempting to contact Gerardine at her apartment or leaving her apartment around the time of the homicide, outside of regular family visitors, would be considered suspicious persons/activity," police said Monday.

"She lived a very quiet life and would only leave the apartment with family."

Police say "a person of interest has been identified" but are continuing to ask anyone with information to contact investigators.

