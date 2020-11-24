COVID-19 outbreak declared within cohort at General Brock school in Windsor

An outbreak has been declared within a cohort at General Brock Public School in Windsor.

According to a statement from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), there are at least two cases within one classroom.

The whole class has been dismissed and asked to isolate for 14 days as well as get tested for COVID-19.

The cohort affected was dismissed last week, the health unit said.

"The entire class cohort is considered high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 and the WECHU is working closely with the school and the Greater Essex County District School Board administrators to manage the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees," the health unit said in a statement.

The outbreak brings the number of schools in the region with active outbreaks to four.

Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus remains in outbreak with seven active COVID-19 cases plus one more in a second dismissal, according to the school board's website.

Outbreaks at Frank W. Begley Public School and W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School are still considered active, though Langlois reopened on Monday and Begley is set to start reopening Wednesday.