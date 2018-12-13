Slim chances to catch Geminid meteor shower in Windsor-Essex with cloud cover

If you were hoping to catch the second day of the Geminid meteor shower peak in Windsor-Essex, you probably won't see anything.

Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy skies and possibly fog into the overnight hours.

"And a lot of that cloud cover is close to the ground," said Gerald Cheng, meteorologist with the weather agency, adding there's a "better chance of not seeing them than seeing them."

The annual event is expected to go for a few more days into the weekend, when the weather looks slightly better.

Even so, secretary of the Royal Astronomical Society Dan Perissinotti said it'll be hard to catch anything beyond the peak of a shower.

Not to mention Windsor-Essex is "not the best viewing area in Canada" because of the frequent cloud covers, he said. However, places away from the city, such as into the county and also at Point Pelee National Park will be good spots for stargazing.

If you're upset about missing it this year, if might be comforting to know that even with clear skies, it's hard to see many falling stars in one night.

"You have to be looking at the right place at the right time," said Perissionotti.

"You'd basically have to just sit there, bundled up, hope to catch a few and that's all you'll really see over the course of the night."