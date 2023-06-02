Geese crossing E.C. Row leads to multi-vehicle collision, delays

Drivers trying to avoid a family of geese crossing the E.C. Row Expressway during the morning commute led to a multi-vehicle collision on Friday.

Staff Sgt. Rob Wilson of Windsor police says the crash involved a pickup truck and a transport truck.

"It sounds like a vehicle had stopped for a baby goose crossing the E.C. Row [Expressway]," he said.

"Another vehicle stopped and the transport truck collided with a portion of the pickup truck, causing it to veer off the ditch and roll over onto its side."

Staff Sgt. Wilson said the transport truck driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Driver describes geese crossing

Dale Cormier was driving Eastbound toward Tecumseh when he spotted the geese starting to cross one of Windsor's busiest roadways.

"Oh my God, I just missed them," said Cormier, recalling three or four adult geese and nearly a dozen geeslings by their side.

"It was just a little family of them."

E.C. Row Expressway Eastbound around Howard Ave. is currently reduced to one lane, expected to cause some traffic delays.<br><br>This lane reduction is expected to last most of the day today, due to a motor vehicle accident involving a transport truck. <a href="https://t.co/84mbCVpMZC">pic.twitter.com/84mbCVpMZC</a> —@WindsorPolice

Cormier said once he passed the geese he noticed other drivers trying to avoid them in his rearview mirror.

"Lucky for me, I had enough time... I just saw the cars swerving behind me," he said.

He doesn't think any of the geese were injured. He called police as soon as it was safe to do so.

"They didn't believe me at first."

Cormier said that there wasn't likely anything a driver could have done to avoid hitting the geese, but said people should be more cautious while driving.

He said drivers were traveling at high speeds and bumper to bumper.

Police expect the eastbound lanes to be reduced for most of the day as they remove the transport truck.