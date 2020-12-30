Deadline looms to change learning modes in Windsor-Essex English boards

The final opportunity for families of students in the Greater Essex County District School Board to switch to a different learning mode begins Wednesday afternoon.

A form for those who want to change to a new model will be posted on the school board's website starting Wednesday at 4 p.m. and will stay up until Jan. 6 at 4 p.m.

Elementary students may switch from their current learning model to in-person, online or paper package (remote) learning, according to the school board. The first day of their new learning model would be Feb. 1, 2021.

Secondary students will have the option of switching from their current learning model to in-person (adapted) or remote/virtual learning. The first day for the change at the secondary level would be Feb. 3, 2021.

"The new learning model will remain in place for that student for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. There will be no further opportunities provided to request a change," said the GECDSB on its website, adding there is no action needed for families of students who are not changing learning models.

"In the event that remote learning is extended by the Ministry of Education or the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, then models of learning would not be changed for students."

For families under the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, the deadline for elementary students to switch learning modes is Jan. 18 with a return date of Feb. 1. At the secondary level, the switch deadline is Jan. 20 with a return date of Feb. 3.

A declaration form will be posted to the WECDSB's website in the coming days, the Catholic board said.

Following the holiday break, school will resume online on Jan. 4. Elementary students will return to the classroom on Jan. 11, while secondary students will stick with online learning until Jan. 25.