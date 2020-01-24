GECDSB elementary schools closed Jan. 29 for another one-day strike
Secondary schools will not be affected
Greater Essex County District School Board employees represented by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario will hold another one-day strike on Jan. 29.
The GECDSB said all elementary (public) schools will be closed on Wednesday. Secondary schools will not be affected.
ETFO issued the five-day notice Jan. 24. This strike action will affect students at the Greater Essex County District School Board as well as three other school boards in the province.
Last week the GECDSB decided they would not issue report cards due to the ongoing ETFO job action. The union representing members at the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board has not announced new strike plans.
ETFO is currently one of four Ontario teachers' unions engaged in some form of strike or job action.
- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation has also been engaged in a work-to-rule campaign since November.
- The union representing Ontario's French-language teachers, the AEFO, started its own work-to-rule campaign on Jan. 16.
- The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) is also engaged in a work-to-rule campaign.
