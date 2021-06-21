Mother begs Ottawa to allow her family to join her in Windsor from Gaza

In her downtown Windsor home, Samar Alsawafiri says she has nightmares thinking about whether her two daughters and husband will live another day in war-torn Gaza.

But she holds it together to care for her two youngest daughters who came to Canada with her.

"Children have died waiting, when I just think about that I feel that I can't sleep. I have nightmares," Alsawafiri said. "I need my kids now, immediately, in front of my eyes."

Alsawafiri is one of more than a dozen families who have been separated from their loved ones in Gaza and are now pleading with the Canadian government to expedite the permanent residency process.

The families are putting pressure on the Ottawa, particularly after Israel once again mounted airstrikes in Gaza on June 16 — the first since a ceasefire ended 11 days of fighting in May. The Israeli military said incendiary balloons had been launched from the Palestinian territory.

Alsawafiri's daughters, Zaina, 13, Kinda, 11, and husband Mohammed Alsawafiri have been waiting more than two years to get into the country.

In 2019, Alsawafiri had a visitor's visa that allowed her to bring Alma, 7, and Tamara, 5 to Windsor, Ont. with her. In December 2020, Alsawafiri was given refugee status and earlier this year, she applied for permanent residency for everyone in her family.

But the process, she says, is expected to take at least another two years — some of which is due to COVID-19 delays.

"My father and my two sisters are in Gaza, I don't see them from two years and a half and I miss them so much," Alma said. "I cannot touch them, I cannot hug them, I cannot play with them."

Samar and her daughters, Alma, 7, and Tamara, 5, live in Windsor's downtown. They have been waiting more than two years to be reunited with the rest of their family. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

According to Matthew Behrens, co-ordinator of the Rural Refugee Rights Network, Canada has issued temporary residency permits in emergency situations before, including after the deadly fuel tank explosion in Beirut last August, the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner by Iranian missiles last year and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in 2019.

"With war possibly breaking out again at any time, you can understand the fear and anxiety that they are all going through right now … So it's really imperative that this is not something that gets dealt with six months or a year down the road, that it gets dealt with in the next couple of weeks," Behrens told CBC News on June 17.

He says Alsawafiri's situation is all the more pressing as her daughter Kinda has acute rheumatic heart disease, a condition that he says is difficult to get treatment for in Gaza.

Alma made a drawing for her dad on Father's Day. She says she misses him a lot. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada told CBC that it cannot comment on individual cases.

"We are aware of the situation faced by the dependents of resettled refugees who might remain in Gaza, and we continue to closely monitor the situation," spokesperson Peter Liang said in a statement last week.

The department also could not provide an approximate wait time on the processing of applications in this case, citing the "many different variables involved."

"When some of my kids ask me in Gaza, 'when we gonna come to you mom? and when we gonna meet again?' I have no answer for that," she said.

"I'm overwhelmed and I'm feeling loneliness ... because no one can feel or realize or understand the gravity of our situation and suffering."